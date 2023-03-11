ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $20.60 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

