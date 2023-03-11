ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.5 %

COP stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

