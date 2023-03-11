Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 9.6 %

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

