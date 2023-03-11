Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Shares Down 3.3%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFSGet Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 16,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 221,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Cornerstone FS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.24.

Insider Activity at Cornerstone FS

In other Cornerstone FS news, insider James Hickman bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £48,950 ($58,862.43). In other Cornerstone FS news, insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 205,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £18,477 ($22,218.61). Also, insider James Hickman bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £48,950 ($58,862.43). 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company also offers currency payment services for its customers and liquidity services to foreign exchange brokers. It primarily provides its services to the UK-based SMEs either directly or through white label partners on a SaaS basis, as well as high net worth individual clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.