Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Shares Down 3.3%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 16,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 221,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Cornerstone FS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.24.

Insider Activity at Cornerstone FS

In other Cornerstone FS news, insider James Hickman bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £48,950 ($58,862.43). In other Cornerstone FS news, insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 205,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £18,477 ($22,218.61). Also, insider James Hickman bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £48,950 ($58,862.43). 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company also offers currency payment services for its customers and liquidity services to foreign exchange brokers. It primarily provides its services to the UK-based SMEs either directly or through white label partners on a SaaS basis, as well as high net worth individual clients.

