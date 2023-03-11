Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 6,466,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 29,983,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Coro Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.