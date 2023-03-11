Coronado Global Resources Inc. (CRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

