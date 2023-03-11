Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading 4.4% Higher

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAPGet Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.92. 55,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 76,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

Read More

