Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading 4.4% Higher

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.92. 55,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 76,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

About Corporación América Airports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

