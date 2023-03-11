CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

About CPS Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.80.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

