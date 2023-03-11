Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €107.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €107.00 ($113.83) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($121.28) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($129.79) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($119.15) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €93.60 ($99.57) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.44. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($78.17).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.