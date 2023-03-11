Credit Suisse Group Cuts Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $28.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STOK. Wedbush decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.