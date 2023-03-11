Creditcoin Price Hits $0.36 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $75.81 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004892 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000902 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 211,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.