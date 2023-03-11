Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,763 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 5.79% of Crescera Capital Acquisition worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CREC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 903,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,904,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,074,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CREC remained flat at $10.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.