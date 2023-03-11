Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,920 ($95.24).

Several analysts have weighed in on CRDA shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($104.62) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($98.61) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($74.56) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Croda International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,318 ($75.97) on Friday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 5,862 ($70.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,082.06 ($97.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,845.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,761.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,361.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Croda International Increases Dividend

About Croda International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 61 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,327.59%.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Articles

