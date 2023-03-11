CTI BioPharma Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.45 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $586.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 125,013 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,612,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $4,279,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

