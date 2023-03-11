CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Down 2.4 %

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 151.94%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.