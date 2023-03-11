Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $248,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $241.82 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $236.79.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

