CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Richard H. Wohl Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP Richard H. Wohl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

