Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Short Interest Update

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cynata Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYYNF remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cynata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

About Cynata Therapeutics

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

