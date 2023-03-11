DA Davidson Boosts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $9.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.
NASDAQ:WW opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.03.
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
