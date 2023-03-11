Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $18,598.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,332 shares in the company, valued at $580,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $19,798.02.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49.

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20.

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.49. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

