Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of RGLD opened at $113.44 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

