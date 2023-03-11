Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.22.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 4.2 %

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.20 and its 200 day moving average is $237.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Stories

