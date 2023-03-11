Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 17,448 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,420 shares of company stock worth $18,595,167 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $69.57 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $76.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

