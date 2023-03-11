Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 20,432 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

