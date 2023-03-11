Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.