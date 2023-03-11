Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

