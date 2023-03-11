Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 37,399 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,399 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

