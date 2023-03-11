Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Down 49.6% in February

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DARE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Trading Down 6.4 %

About Daré Bioscience

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 423,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.