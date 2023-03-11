DARTH (DAH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $638.29 Million

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. DARTH has a market capitalization of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

