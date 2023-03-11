Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $192,675.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $269,852.78.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

