Decentraland (MANA) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $963.72 million and approximately $101.31 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002523 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

