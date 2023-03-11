Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($37.42) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.27) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,574 ($30.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,354.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,868.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,835.37. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,487.45 ($29.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,310 ($51.83).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 12,857.14%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

