Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $268.85 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $18.17 or 0.00088400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $268.85 million and $1.88 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00183930 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00058331 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00053673 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,795,431 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

