Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Down 95.3% in February

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DEX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 31,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,599. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 725.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

