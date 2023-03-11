Dero Price Tops $4.26 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $56.96 million and $216,299.25 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00020732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,566.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00338786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00690867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00083907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00553896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004838 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,359,622 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.