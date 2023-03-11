Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSWL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 1,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

Featured Articles

