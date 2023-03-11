DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Stephens lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.0 %

DKS opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.24. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.