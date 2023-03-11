Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 24th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,135,068.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $179,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 386.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.