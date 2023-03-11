DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,616,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 22.9 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $49.69 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.