DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPCS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of DPCS stock remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

