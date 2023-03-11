Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $40.32.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

