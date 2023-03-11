DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.