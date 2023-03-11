easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $388.61

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.61 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 514.80 ($6.19). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 512.20 ($6.16), with a volume of 3,746,639 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($4.93) to GBX 580 ($6.97) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.13) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.22) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.19) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 370 ($4.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 571.17 ($6.87).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,289.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 464.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 389.57.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.