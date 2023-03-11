Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $529.68 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $529.68 million and $27.40 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

