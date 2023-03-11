Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $87.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $74.34 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,111 shares of company stock worth $8,333,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

