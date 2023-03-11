Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $87.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.65.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
NYSE:EW opened at $74.34 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96.
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,111 shares of company stock worth $8,333,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
