Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,807,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.34% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $2,215,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,111 shares of company stock valued at $8,333,879. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $74.34 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

