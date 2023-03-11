El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.43%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 566,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 138,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 280.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About El Pollo Loco

Separately, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

