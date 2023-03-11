El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.43%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.
El Pollo Loco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 566,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 138,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 280.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
Further Reading
