Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$18.48 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$10.99 and a one year high of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

