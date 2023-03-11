Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

ELTP traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 146,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,783. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals.

