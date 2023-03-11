Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
ELTP traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 146,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,783. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elite Pharmaceuticals (ELTP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.