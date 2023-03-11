Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Emerson Radio Trading Down 1.2 %
Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
About Emerson Radio
